U.S. volleyball team takes on Turkey in Volleyball Nations semifinals

The U.S. women's volleyball team, ranked No. 1 in the world, faces Turkey at 12:30 p.m. CT Thursday in the semifinals of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy.

The U.S. team, which includes former Huskers Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes, went 14-1 in the preliminary round, the best mark of the round. The only loss came against second-ranked China in the final match after already securing a semifinal berth.

The United States defeated Turkey in four sets on June 16 in the preliminaries.

Brazil takes on Japan in the other semifinal. The two winners will face each other in the final on Friday.

