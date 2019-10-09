Middle blocker Haleigh Washington scored 11 points and was a perfect 10-of-10 hitting as the United States women’s national team used its entire 14-player roster in sweeping Mexico 25-8, 25-15, 25-14 on Wednesday on the second day of the NORCECA Women’s Continental Championship pool play in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The Americans improved to 2-0 in the tournament. The U.S. concludes the four-team Pool B on Thursday against undefeated Dominican Republic.
You have free articles remaining.
The United States roster for the tournament is the same as the team that just took the silver medal at the FIVB World Cup, including former Huskers Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes.
Robinson provided six kills on 12 attacks and two ace serves for eight points. Larson had five kills on 11 attacks.