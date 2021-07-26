Tyler in Tokyo: Husker associate head coach Hildebrand leading U.S. beach volleyball teams at Summer Games

“I said the cool thing about beach is if you’re good enough you go (to the Olympics),” Hildebrand said. “It’s not going to be my choice or Karch’s choice. If you’re good enough and you get the wins and qualify objectively you can go to the 2020 Olympics. This was in 2018.”

Sponcil and partner Kelly Claes won the final two qualifying events to get the final spot at the Olympics.

The other women’s team of April Ross and Alix Klineman are ranked No. 5 in the world.

Hildebrand is staying in the Olympic village with the players and coaches. During the matches, coaches can’t communicate with the players, so the meetings before and after the matches are extra important.

The unique dynamics of bringing pro beach volleyball players and coaches together to improve the sport in the U.S. has made Hildebrand a better coach, which should serve him well at Nebraska. Before he could try and coach any of the U.S. players he had to form a good relationship with the players and their personal coaches.

“For me you really learn that influence is more important than power,” Hildebrand said. “And you learn how to influence. And once you’ve earned that spot at the table it’s almost better because it wasn't given to you.”