'Tyler has been our offensive guru': Hildebrand, Cook, working to take Nebraska's offense up a notch

“Nicklin has just completely changed her game, and she is chucking in balls from wherever to whoever,” Stivrins said. “It started off slow and a little bit rough, but to see her get more comfortable doing that, and for us to have that confidence and bond to be able to do that in games is something that’s so special. … I think she’s going to be an amazing setter this year. She already is, but she’s taken it to a whole ’nother level.”

Hildebrand, who is in his second stint coaching at Nebraska, played setter in college at Long Beach State.

The initial plan for this season was that Hildebrand would coach defense during the matches, but after the first weekend the coaches changed roles so Hildebrand could focus on offense and consult with Hames during timeouts. Assistant coach Jaylen Reyes now calls the defense.

A few changes to the offense have been refreshing for Stivrins, who is in her fifth year in the program after redshirting during her first season. She’s played in 111 matches as a Husker.