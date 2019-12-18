Two Nebraska volleyball players earn All-American honors

Lexi Sun is now Nebraska’s nation-leading 46th All-American volleyball player.

The junior outside hitter was named a third-team All-American on Wednesday morning, earning All-American honors for the first time in her career.

Also, Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins earned second-team All-American honors. It is the second time the junior middle blocker has earned All-American honors.

Nebraska’s two AVCA All-America selections improved its total to 92 all-time, second-most in the nation. Nebraska has had at least two All-Americans five years in a row.

Sun led Nebraska with 425 kills this season. The transfer from Texas improved her hitting percentage from .195 last season to .270 this season.

Sun also averaged 2.45 digs per set and had 25 ace serves. She posted double-digit kills in 18 of 20 Big Ten matches and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Stivrins averaged 2.55 kills per set, 1.07 blocks per set and a team-best .374 hitting percentage. She helped the Huskers to a .152 opponent hitting percentage this season, which ranked eighth in the nation. Stivrins led the Huskers to an eighth straight NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance and is the 32nd Husker all-time to earn multiple AVCA All-America honors in a career.