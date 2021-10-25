Two home meets dot Huskers' 2022 men's gymnastics schedule

The Nebraska men's gymnastics team will have two home meets in 2022.

The Huskers, who released their schedule Monday, will host Penn State and Iowa on Feb. 5, and Illinois and Minnesota on March 5.

NU will open the season Jan. 15 at the Rocky Mountain Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado. They'll travel to defending Big Ten champion Michigan on Jan. 29 and national power Oklahoma on Feb. 19.

The stretch run includes a triangular against Air Force and Army (March 12 in Colorado Springs) and a road dual at Ohio State (March 20) before the Big Ten Championships (April 1-2 at Penn State) and the NCAA Championships (April 15-16 at Oklahoma).

NU returns 16 letterwinners, including five All-Americans, from last year's team, which finished second in the Big Ten.

