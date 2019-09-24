{{featured_button_text}}
Kelsey Robinson dig

Kelsey Robinson sprinted to save the ball during a three-set win against the Dominican Republic on Tuesday during the FIVB World Cup in Sapporo, Japan.

 FIVB

Opposite hitter Annie Drews scored 23 points to lead the United States women’s national team past NORCECA rival Dominican Republic 25-22, 25-23, 25-9 on Tuesday on the eighth day of the FIVB World Cup in Sapporo, Japan.

Team USA improves to 7-1 and remains in second place in the 12-team round robin World Cup.

Former Nebraska volleyball players Jordan Larson and Justine Wong-Orantes each started the match. And former Husker Kelsey Robinson started the final set and had four kills on six attempts, and also one ace serve.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Larson added two kills, one block and one ace for four points in the first two sets. Wong-Orantes was unofficially 67 percent positive on 15 reception attempts to go with nine digs.

The Americans dominated on the offensive end with a 44-26 margin in kills. The Americans will now have a travel day to Osaka, then train on Thursday before facing third-place Russia on Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Load comments