Opposite hitter Annie Drews scored 23 points to lead the United States women’s national team past NORCECA rival Dominican Republic 25-22, 25-23, 25-9 on Tuesday on the eighth day of the FIVB World Cup in Sapporo, Japan.
Team USA improves to 7-1 and remains in second place in the 12-team round robin World Cup.
Former Nebraska volleyball players Jordan Larson and Justine Wong-Orantes each started the match. And former Husker Kelsey Robinson started the final set and had four kills on six attempts, and also one ace serve.
"That's a miracle play."— Brent Wagner (@LJSSportsWagner) September 24, 2019
Two great efforts on defense by Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes on this highlight with the national team.
About 25 seconds into the video.
They played together for one season at Nebraska in 2013. https://t.co/r29M5Ef3OA
Larson added two kills, one block and one ace for four points in the first two sets. Wong-Orantes was unofficially 67 percent positive on 15 reception attempts to go with nine digs.
The Americans dominated on the offensive end with a 44-26 margin in kills. The Americans will now have a travel day to Osaka, then train on Thursday before facing third-place Russia on Friday.