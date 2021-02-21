Two days after defeat, Nebraska volleyball gets surprise sweep against No. 5 Minnesota

This time, the Nebraska volleyball team not only flipped the result, it got a much different outcome that shows it can play with the top teams again this season.
The fourth-ranked Huskers were mostly in control from start to finish in a 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 win against No. 5 Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.
That comes just two days after losing 3-1 against the Gophers, when Minnesota had the better offense, blocking, serve and serve-receive.
The Huskers (7-1) earned a weekend split while playing its first opponent in the top half of the league standings this season.
Minnesota lost for the first time, after winning five straight matches against top-15 teams.
Nebraska had a .300 hitting percentage, and held the Gophers to just .153. Nebraska out blocked the Gophers 8-4, after Minnesota had 20 blocks on Friday. Nebraska also had more ace serves (4-0).
Lexi Sun had 10 kills with a .321 hitting percentage. In the first match of the weekend Sun hit just .021. Madi Kubik added 10 kills, and Lauren Stivrins had eight and hit .400.
Minnesota star Stephanie Samedy had 12 kills, but hit just .135.
Minnesota beat Nebraska 3-1 on Friday by winning the final two sets by two points apiece.
This time Nebraska had the better start to the match. Some stronger play in serving and serve-received helped the Huskers hit .333 in the first set, and meant Minnesota was only able to get one block, after having 20 in Friday’s match.
Nebraska led 10-3 to start the set. Sun had a strong start with four kills on five attempts in the set, and Riley Zuhn had three kills on six attempts.
In the second set Nebraska again was the first team to five points, leading 7-3. The key stretch in the set came after the Gophers cut its deficit to 16-13. Nebraska won the next three points, including Riley Zuhn and Kayla Caffey teaming up for a big block of Samedy.
The Huskers finished the set in style, with freshman defensive specialist Keonilei Akana serving a 6-0 run to win the set 25-15 and give the Huskers a 2-0 match lead.
The third set was tied at 17, and then again at 20.
Minnesota appeared to take a 22-21 lead with a kill by Samedy, but Nebraska successfully challenged that the Gophers had a net violation. Nebraska got back-to-back kills from Stivirns and Sun to lead 24-22.
On match point Sun got a kill off a set from freshman Anni Evans, who came in as part of sub to help Nebraska get a block.
Nebraska’s next match is on Friday against No. 1 Wisconsin.
