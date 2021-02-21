Two days after defeat, Nebraska volleyball gets surprise sweep against No. 5 Minnesota

This time Nebraska had the better start to the match. Some stronger play in serving and serve-received helped the Huskers hit .333 in the first set, and meant Minnesota was only able to get one block, after having 20 in Friday’s match.

Nebraska led 10-3 to start the set. Sun had a strong start with four kills on five attempts in the set, and Riley Zuhn had three kills on six attempts.

In the second set Nebraska again was the first team to five points, leading 7-3. The key stretch in the set came after the Gophers cut its deficit to 16-13. Nebraska won the next three points, including Riley Zuhn and Kayla Caffey teaming up for a big block of Samedy.

The Huskers finished the set in style, with freshman defensive specialist Keonilei Akana serving a 6-0 run to win the set 25-15 and give the Huskers a 2-0 match lead.

The third set was tied at 17, and then again at 20.

Minnesota appeared to take a 22-21 lead with a kill by Samedy, but Nebraska successfully challenged that the Gophers had a net violation. Nebraska got back-to-back kills from Stivirns and Sun to lead 24-22.

On match point Sun got a kill off a set from freshman Anni Evans, who came in as part of sub to help Nebraska get a block.