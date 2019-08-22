Two players for the Nebraska volleyball team won’t be able to play during the Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday.
Defensive specialists Chen Abramovich and Emma Gabel haven’t been practicing this season, and won’t be able to anytime soon.
Gabel, a true freshman walk-on from Lincoln, injured her knee during the club volleyball season and won’t play this season. She did not make the trip to China and Japan this summer so she could continue her rehab.
Abramovich, a sophomore going into her second season, has a broken foot. She played in one match last season.
The Red-White match begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday. There are a limited number tickets and standing-room only tickets available. The match was a sellout last year for the first time.
