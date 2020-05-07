Transfer middle blocker Kayla Caffey signs with Nebraska volleyball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nebraska volleyball program and head coach John Cook announced the addition of Missouri transfer Kayla Caffey to the Huskers' 2020 roster on Thursday.

Caffey committed to Nebraska late last week.

Caffey, a 6-0 middle blocker, completed two seasons with the Tigers and earned her bachelor's degree at Missouri. She will be a graduate transfer for the Huskers this fall with two years of eligibility remaining.

"Kayla will bring a lot of offensive firepower to our team," Cook said in a news release. "She was one of the leading hitters in the SEC and we like the fact that she's a graduate student and has a lot of experience. She played at a storied high school program, Mother McAuley in Chicago. She's got an offensive-oriented game and is very athletic. We're excited about the impact she can make with our team."

Caffey earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education and will pursue a master's degree in elementary education at Nebraska.