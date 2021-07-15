Top-20 recruit is first for Nebraska volleyball's 2023 class

The Nebraska volleyball team has its first commit for its 2023 recruiting class, and it’s another top-20 national recruit.

Bergen Reilly, a 6-foot-1 setter from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, announced her decision on Wednesday. She'll be a high school junior this season.

She’s the No. 14 recruit in the class, according to PrepVolleyball.com. Other schools she considered included Wisconsin, Minnesota and Texas.

Reilly was at Nebraska’s Dream Team camp last weekend, when she got to work with the Husker coaches. Just one day after leaving the camp she committed to the Huskers.

