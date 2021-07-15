 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top-20 recruit is first for Nebraska volleyball's 2023 class
0 Comments
topical

Top-20 recruit is first for Nebraska volleyball's 2023 class

  • 0

The Nebraska volleyball team has its first commit for its 2023 recruiting class, and it’s another top-20 national recruit.

Bergen Reilly, a 6-foot-1 setter from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, announced her decision on Wednesday. She'll be a high school junior this season.

She’s the No. 14 recruit in the class, according to PrepVolleyball.com. Other schools she considered included Wisconsin, Minnesota and Texas.

Reilly was at Nebraska’s Dream Team camp last weekend, when she got to work with the Husker coaches. Just one day after leaving the camp she committed to the Huskers.

Check back for updates to this story

The centerpiece: The stories that have highlighted the Journal Star's sports sections in July

The big headline. The big photo. The centerpiece. We've collected the stories that have stood out the most this month. 

+3
A 'huge night for Mississippi State' at the CWS nets school's first national title in any sport
College Sports
editor's pick topical

A 'huge night for Mississippi State' at the CWS nets school's first national title in any sport

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

“It means everything to all of us, our fans, our administration and our players," said Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis after the Bulldogs' 9-0 clinching win Wednesday over Vanderbilt.

Day 1 of the NIL era sees Huskers athletes promote everything from podcasts to dog trainers
Baseball
topical

Day 1 of the NIL era sees Huskers athletes promote everything from podcasts to dog trainers

  • Chris Basnett
  • Updated
  • 0

On the first day student-athletes could begin making money on their name, image, and likeness, several Nebraska athletes took advantage of the…

+2
Q&A with Adi Kunalic: The Opendorse president talks NIL and what we might see in the coming weeks
Football
topical top story

Q&A with Adi Kunalic: The Opendorse president talks NIL and what we might see in the coming weeks

  • Chris Basnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Adi Kunalic would have loved to have the opportunity in his playing days that Nebraska's college athletes have in front of them now. 

State college women's athlete of year: After two national titles, Concordia's Puelz still wants to raise the bar
College Sports

State college women's athlete of year: After two national titles, Concordia's Puelz still wants to raise the bar

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

An indoor-outdoor national championship sweep was a huge accomplishment for Concordia pole vaulter Josie Puelz, but she thinks there's more to come.

State college men's athlete of year: After nearly giving up on track, Reitzell finds a home at Midland and two national titles
College Sports
editor's pick

State college men's athlete of year: After nearly giving up on track, Reitzell finds a home at Midland and two national titles

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

Shandon Reitzell was primed for a big meet.

+2
After calling Lincoln and Nebraska home for 15-plus years, Jordan Burroughs begins new chapter
Wrestling
topical

After calling Lincoln and Nebraska home for 15-plus years, Jordan Burroughs begins new chapter

  • Timothy Gray
  • Updated
  • 0

It started with pen and paper. It will end with memories and see-you-laters.

+3
U.S. Senior Open scene: Birdies and stars take over the course during opening round
Golf
topical

U.S. Senior Open scene: Birdies and stars take over the course during opening round

  • Brent Wagner
  • Updated
  • 0

In back-to-back groups the six players have combined to win 11 major championship on the regular professional tour, in addition to numerous other majors on the Champions Tour.

+2
Steven M. Sipple: Pondering a level of grace for Hoiberg as well as some football questions
Column
editor's pick topical top story

Steven M. Sipple: Pondering a level of grace for Hoiberg as well as some football questions

  • Steven M. Sipple
  • Updated
  • 0

A reader points out that a certain columnist gets "worked up" when Husker fans show Fred Hoiberg more grace than they show Scott Frost.

+2
The simple answer to why Spencer Schwellenbach could hear his named called early in MLB Draft
Baseball
topical

The simple answer to why Spencer Schwellenbach could hear his named called early in MLB Draft

  • Chris Basnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach could be selected as a pitcher or as a position player in the MLB Draft, which starts Sunday.

Nebraska volleyball logo 2019

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Athletes to put on their own Olympic medals to prevent spread of COVID-19

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News