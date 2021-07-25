 Skip to main content
Tokyo Games: Larson, Wong-Orantes in starting lineup as Americans open with sweep
Justine Wong-Orantes Olympics

Justine Wong-Orantes celebrates a point during the United States’ win against Argentina in the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

 FIVB

With two former Nebraska players in the starting lineup the United States women’s volleyball team opened the Olympics with a three-set win against Argentina on Sunday.

The top-ranked Americans beat No. 16 Argentina 25-20, 25-19, 25-20 in Tokyo. Team USA should have a bigger challenge on Monday when it plays No. 2 China at 9 p.m. Central.

Former Huskers Jordan Larson and Justine Wong-Orantes were each in the starting lineup. Larson began her third Olympics with 10 points on eight kills, five digs, one block and one ace serve.

Wong-Orantes, an Olympic rookie, was credited with six digs and nine successful serve receptions.

The other U.S. starters were outside hitters Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, right-side hitter Jordan Thompson, middle blockers Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson and Haleigh Washington and setter Jordyn Poulter.

Thompson led all scorers with 20 points on 18 kills (.652 hitting) and two blocks in her Olympic debut.

Poulter and backup setter Micha Hancock set the U.S. to a .400 hitting percentage.

With the win the Americans improved to 17-1 this year.

U.S. assistant coach Erin Virtue was missing from the bench. Virtue has been quarantined after it was determined she had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Virtue has not tested positive and is expected to be on the bench at the team’s next match provided appropriate transportation can be found.

