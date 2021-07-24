Tokyo Games: Former Husker Pavan, ranked No. 1 in the world, opens beach volleyball with win

The Canadian beach volleyball team of Melissa Humana-Paredes and former Husker Sarah Pavan opened pool play at the Olympics on Friday in Tokyo with a two-set sweep of Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon of the Netherlands, 21-16, 21-15.
Pavan had 11 kills on 17 attacks and had a match-high four blocks.
The Canadian team will play Germany on Sunday in the second of three pool-play matches.
Pavan and Humana-Paredes are the reigning world champions and are the No. 1-ranked pair in the world. Pavan is competing in her second consecutive Olympic Games, as she finished fifth at the 2016 Olympics while playing with a different partner.
Pavan was a four-time All-American for the Huskers in indoor volleyball from 2004 to '07.
Brent Wagner
Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter
Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.
