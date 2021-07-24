Tokyo Games: Former Husker Pavan opens beach volleyball with win; Tominaga keys 3x3 victory

The Canadian beach volleyball team of Melissa Humana-Paredes and former Husker Sarah Pavan opened pool play at the Olympics on Saturday in Tokyo with a two-set sweep of Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon of the Netherlands, 21-16, 21-15.

Pavan had 11 kills on 17 attacks and had a match-high four blocks.

The Canadian team will play Germany on Sunday in the second of three pool-play matches.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes are the reigning world champions and are the No. 1-ranked pair in the world. Pavan is competing in her second consecutive Olympic Games, as she finished fifth at the 2016 Olympics while playing with a different partner.

Pavan was a four-time All-American for the Huskers in indoor volleyball from 2004-07.

Future Husker leads Japan to victory: Incoming Husker Keisei Tominaga scored six points to help lead Japan to an 18-16 pool-play win against Belgium in men's 3x3 basketball.

Tominaga broke a 16-16 tie in overtime with a drive and bucket late in the game. He then sealed the game with another basket.

Japan went 1-1 during the opening day.

Tominaga, 6-foot-2 guard, scored seven points in his team's 20-19 loss to Poland.