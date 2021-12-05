 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Times and TV set for Austin volleyball regional (and hope you're able to stay up late)
0 Comments
topical

Times and TV set for Austin volleyball regional (and hope you're able to stay up late)

  • Updated
  • 0
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4

Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez (bottom center), Lexi Sun (11), Callie Schwarzenbach (25), Whitney Lauenstein (13), Kalynn Meyer (20) and Anni Evans (right) react to teammate Kenzie Knuckles said in the second set against Florida State on Saturday during the NCAA Tournament second-round match at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Are you ready for some late-night volleyball from Austin, Texas?

No. 10 Nebraska will play Illinois in a Sweet 16 matchup at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. If the Huskers win, they'll play the winner of Texas-Washington at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Both matches will be on ESPNU.

Because there is no West Coast team hosting a regional, Austin was designated to host for the late TV window.

Nebraska advanced past the second round for the 27th time in 28 seasons with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 sweep of Florida State on Saturday.

NU will be meeting fellow Big Ten member Illinois for the third time this season. Nebraska swept the two regular-season meetings.

All regional semifinal matches will take place Thursday. A change in the format, to allow teams a day of rest, was put in place for this year's NCAA Tournament, so all finals will be Saturday.

NU volleyball team advances with a balanced offensive attack and it comes at a good time
NU volleyball notes: Huskers' 'victory lap' tradition returns; Cook's office pool; tight defense

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News