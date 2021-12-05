Times and TV set for Austin volleyball regional (and hope you're able to stay up late)

Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez (bottom center), Lexi Sun (11), Callie Schwarzenbach (25), Whitney Lauenstein (13), Kalynn Meyer (20) and Anni Evans (right) react to teammate Kenzie Knuckles said in the second set against Florida State on Saturday during the NCAA Tournament second-round match at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Journal Star
Are you ready for some late-night volleyball from Austin, Texas?
No. 10 Nebraska will play Illinois in a Sweet 16 matchup at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. If the Huskers win, they'll play the winner of Texas-Washington at 9 p.m. Saturday.
Both matches will be on ESPNU.
Because there is no West Coast team hosting a regional, Austin was designated to host for the late TV window.
Nebraska advanced past the second round for the 27th time in 28 seasons with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 sweep of Florida State on Saturday.
NU will be meeting fellow Big Ten member Illinois for the third time this season. Nebraska swept the two regular-season meetings.
All regional semifinal matches will take place Thursday. A change in the format, to allow teams a day of rest, was put in place for this year's NCAA Tournament, so all finals will be Saturday.
Photos: Huskers, Seminoles vie for Lincoln Regional supremacy
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4
Nebraska’s Keonilei Akana digs a Florida State shot in the first half Saturday at the NCAA Tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4
Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez (right) passes a Florida State serve as Keonilei Akana looks on in the first set Saturday at the NCAA Tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (10) hits against a Florida State block on Saturday during the NCAA Tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4
Nebraska’s Lindsay Krause attempts a kill against Florida State in the first set on Saturday during the NCAA Tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4
Nebraska's Keonilei Akana (middle) receives a Florida State serve in the first set of an NCAA Tournament match as Madi Kubik (top) and Lexi Rodriguez look on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4
Nebraska’s Kayla Caffey celebrates a first-set kill with teammates Ally Batenhorst (14), Nicklin Hames (right) and Lindsay Krause (top) on Saturday during the NCAA Tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins attempts a kill in the first set against Florida State on Saturday during the NCAA Tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4
Nebraska’s Ally Batenhorst (14) gets the kill against Florida State's Sydney Conley (bottom) in the first set Saturday during their NCAA Tournament match at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook reacts to a Husker serve that went long in the second set against Florida State on Saturday at the NCAA Tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26) serves in the second set against Florida State on Saturday during their NCAA Tournament match at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4
Nebraska head coach John Cook pumps his fist in reaction after a Lindsay Krause kill against Florida State in the second set Saturday during their NCAA Tournament match at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4
Nebraska's back-row defenders Lexi Rodriguez (top), Madi Kubik (center) and Keonilei Akana (6) wait for a Florida State serve in the first set Saturday during their NCAA Tournament match at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4
Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez (8) celebrates a Husker kill in the second set against Florida State as teammate Madi Kubik looks on Saturday during their NCAA Tournament match at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4
Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez (bottom center), Lexi Sun (11), Callie Schwarzenbach (25), Whitney Lauenstein (13), Kalynn Meyer (20) and Anni Evans (right) react to teammate Kenzie Knuckles said in the second set against Florida State on Saturday during the NCAA Tournament second-round match at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26) dashes on to the court to celebrate the Huskers' sweep of Florida State on Saturday at the NCAA Tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26), Aly Batenhorst (14), Lexi Rodriguez (8) and Callie Schwarzenbach (25) greet the fans with a victory lap after defeating Florida State 3-0 on Saturday at the NCAA Tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4
Nebraska coach John Cook (right) watches the closing moments of the Huskers' sweep of Florida State with Lauren Stivrins (left), volunteer assistant Kelly Hunter and Nicklin Hames on Saturday at the NCAA Tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26) celebrates a kill by teammate Lindsay Krause (22) in the third set against Florida State on Saturday during their NCAA Tournament match at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26) lifts a shot in the third set against Florida State on Saturday during their NCAA Tournament match at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4
Nebraska volunteer assistant coach Kelly Hunter and head coach John Cook celebrate a Husker point in the second set against Florida State on Saturday at the NCAA Tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!