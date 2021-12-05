Times and TV set for Austin volleyball regional (and hope you're able to stay up late)

Are you ready for some late-night volleyball from Austin, Texas?

No. 10 Nebraska will play Illinois in a Sweet 16 matchup at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. If the Huskers win, they'll play the winner of Texas-Washington at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Both matches will be on ESPNU.

Because there is no West Coast team hosting a regional, Austin was designated to host for the late TV window.

Nebraska advanced past the second round for the 27th time in 28 seasons with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 sweep of Florida State on Saturday.

NU will be meeting fellow Big Ten member Illinois for the third time this season. Nebraska swept the two regular-season meetings.

All regional semifinal matches will take place Thursday. A change in the format, to allow teams a day of rest, was put in place for this year's NCAA Tournament, so all finals will be Saturday.

