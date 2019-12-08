You are the owner of this article.
Time announced for Nebraska volleyball match on Friday
Nebraska volleyball vs. Missouri, 12.7

Lil' Red mimics Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (10) as she's introduced Saturday during the second round of the NCAA volleyball tournament at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska was playing former Big 12 foe Missouri.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

The Nebraska volleyball team’s next match in the NCAA Tournament will be on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Sixth-ranked Nebraska will play No. 18 Hawaii in the Sweet 16 match in Madison, Wisconsin. Nebraska’s match will follow the Wisconsin-Texas A&M match at 1 p.m.

If Nebraska advances the Elite Eight match will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Nebraska's match on Friday will be broadcast on ESPN3. Saturday’s regional final match will be on TV on ESPNU.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

