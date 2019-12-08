Time announced for Nebraska volleyball match on Friday

The Nebraska volleyball team’s next match in the NCAA Tournament will be on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Sixth-ranked Nebraska will play No. 18 Hawaii in the Sweet 16 match in Madison, Wisconsin. Nebraska’s match will follow the Wisconsin-Texas A&M match at 1 p.m.

If Nebraska advances the Elite Eight match will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Nebraska's match on Friday will be broadcast on ESPN3. Saturday’s regional final match will be on TV on ESPNU.

