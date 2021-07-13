Tickets for Red-White volleyball scrimmage to go on sale this week

The Nebraska volleyball team's annual scrimmage is back, and fans will have a chance to grab up tickets this week.

Tickets for the annual Red-White Scrimmage, set for Aug. 21 at the Devaney Sports Center, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Huskers.com/tickets, in person at the Nebraska ticket office or by phone (1-800-824-4733.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online for best chance at securing seats quickly.

Tickets for all Nebraska athletic events are mobile-only.

The Red-White Scrimmage will mark the first time Nebraska allows fans at a volleyball match since the fall of 2019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0