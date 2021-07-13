Tickets for Red-White volleyball scrimmage to go on sale this week

Jazz Sweet scores the set point during the Red-White Scrimmage at the Devaney Sports Center on Aug. 24, 2019.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Lincoln Journal Star
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett gather to discuss the latest in Nebraska's search for an athletic director and the two weeks since Bill Moos departed NU. Before that, though, the guys talk through a newsy stretch.
The Nebraska volleyball team's annual scrimmage is back, and fans will have a chance to grab up tickets this week.
Tickets for the annual Red-White Scrimmage, set for Aug. 21 at the Devaney Sports Center, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at
Huskers.com/tickets, in person at the Nebraska ticket office or by phone (1-800-824-4733.
Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online for best chance at securing seats quickly.
Tickets for all Nebraska athletic events are mobile-only.
The Red-White Scrimmage will mark the first time Nebraska allows fans at a volleyball match since the fall of 2019.
Photos: Some of the nation's top volleyball recruits take part in NU's Dream Team camp
Nebraska Volleyball Camp, 7.10
Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Sun attempts a kill in front of campers during a Nebraska volleyball camp on Saturday, July, 10, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lauren Stivrins (left) talks with Husker coach John Cook during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Husker commit Bekka Allick serves the ball during a Nebraska volleyball camp on Saturday, July, 10, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
High school volleyball player Andi Jackson serves during a Nebraska volleyball camp on Saturday, July, 10, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand (left) and head coach John Cook talk during a Nebraska volleyball camp on Saturday, July, 10, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand (left) and coach John Cook talk during a Nebraska volleyball camp on Saturday, July, 10, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
High school volleyball player Zoe Humphrey attempts a kill during a Nebraska volleyball camp on Saturday, July, 10, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
High school volleyball player Sydney Helmers practices a serve during a Nebraska volleyball camp on Saturday, July, 10, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
High school volleyball player Skyler Pierce serves the ball during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
High school volleyball player Caroline Jurevicius lifts a shot during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
High school volleyball player Ella Swindle takes part in drills during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Hayden Kubik, who is committed to play at Nebraska, passes during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
High school volleyball player Brooklyn Deleye of Topeka, Kan., attempts a kill during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Jaylen Reyes (left) talks to high school volleyball player Gabriella Divita during a serving drill during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
High school volleyball player Brooklyn Deleye of Topeka, Kan., and Nebraska associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand share a light moment during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska coach John Cook talks to athletes on Saturday during the Nebraska volleyball camp at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Husker commit Bekka Allick serves during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game on Saturday, July 10, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
