 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tickets for Red-White volleyball scrimmage to go on sale this week
0 Comments
topical

Tickets for Red-White volleyball scrimmage to go on sale this week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NU volleyball, 8.24

Jazz Sweet scores the set point during the Red-White Scrimmage at the Devaney Sports Center on Aug. 24, 2019.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett gather to discuss the latest in Nebraska's search for an athletic director and the two weeks since Bill Moos departed NU. Before that, though, the guys talk through a newsy stretch.

The Nebraska volleyball team's annual scrimmage is back, and fans will have a chance to grab up tickets this week.

Tickets for the annual Red-White Scrimmage, set for Aug. 21 at the Devaney Sports Center, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Huskers.com/tickets, in person at the Nebraska ticket office or by phone (1-800-824-4733.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online for best chance at securing seats quickly.

Tickets for all Nebraska athletic events are mobile-only.

The Red-White Scrimmage will mark the first time Nebraska allows fans at a volleyball match since the fall of 2019.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jon Rahm +750 to win Open Championship

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News