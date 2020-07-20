Three's a party: Nebraska recruits sweep top spots in 2021 rankings; Huskers have five in top-16

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For about two years it’s been anticipated that the Nebraska volleyball recruiting class for 2021 high school graduates would be one of the best recruiting classes in the nation, as the Huskers continued to secure the pledges of both talented in-state players and national recruits who had been chosen to play for the United States youth national team.

The notion that Nebraska will have one of the best classes in the nation, and in program history, is becoming clearer after the first set of player rankings was released Monday.

The Huskers swept the top three spots in PrepVolleyball.com's individual rankings list. Overall, Nebraska has five recruits in the top-16 of the rankings, and six in the top 70.

Kennedi Orr, a setter from Eagan, Minnesota, is currently ranked No. 1. Lindsay Krause, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter from Omaha Skutt, is ranked No. 2. Ally Batenhorst, a 6-4 outside hitter from Katy, Texas, is ranked No. 3.

Nebraska’s other committed players in the rankings are Lexi Rodriguez, a libero from Sterling, Illinois, at No. 10; outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein from Waverly at No. 16; and Rylee Gray, a 6-4 middle blocker from Elkhorn South, at No. 70.