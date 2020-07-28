Three top-10 ranked Nebraska volleyball recruits scheduled for same high school tournament in Omaha

Four of the eight teams won state championships year: Skutt, Papio South, Sterling and Saint Thomas Aquinas.

With teams coming from five states it’s possible that the slate of teams may change due to each state’s restrictions for high school sports this year due to COVID-19.

Omaha Skutt coach Renee Saunders, who played on Nebraska’s 1995 national championship volleyball team, says it will be great if the tournament goes off as planned and includes three future Huskers.

“If those three are there it’s going to be awesome,” Saunders said. “It’s going to be a great tournament anyway, just because I think it’s always fun to bring teams from other states to play, especially good teams. And all of the teams that I’ve tried to get have been successful in their state.”

To get the tournament scheduled, Saunders sent out emails to about 75 teams to gauge their interest in coming to Omaha.

The tournament will be played on two courts at Omaha Skutt. It will begin with three pool-play matches for each team. Then the top teams in each pool will play for the championship, and the second-place teams in each pool will play for third place.