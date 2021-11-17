Three Huskers seniors eligible to return next season will enjoy senior night Saturday, make decision later

Senior night for the Nebraska volleyball team is back.
There was no senior night last season when fans weren’t allowed to attend matches at the Devaney Sports Center due to COVID-19.
Following Nebraska’s game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nebraska will honor seniors Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, Nicklin Hames, Kayla Caffey and Callie Schwarzenbach.
Stivrins and Sun were only able to play this season due to the extra year of eligibility, which was offered to student-athletes as a result of COVID-19.
Hames, Caffey and Schwarzenbach could return next season with one more year of eligibility. It’s unlikely they all do, but they’ll go through the senior night and make that decision after the season.
This is the only season when Nebraska can go over the 12-scholarship limit.
Nebraska coach John Cook said he doesn’t know if Hames, Caffey or Schwarzenbach will return.
“We haven’t discussed it,” Cook said. “We asked them if they wanted a senior night and they said, ‘Yes.’ I think once the season is over, then we’ll have those conversations. Right now they want a senior night. Obviously, Lexi and Lauren really want a senior night. So that’s how we’re doing it.”
Caffey said she hasn’t decided if she’ll return.
“I’m still trying to figure that one out,” Caffey said.
She’d be a rare seven-year college athlete, because she redshirted one year, had a medical hardship one season and would have the extra COVID year.
“I’ve been a senior so many times,” Caffey said. “I think that does definitely play a small part in my decision. If I were to stay, I would be 25 (years old) next season. So that’s a big number. But nobody is in a rush to go to work.”
Penn State-Nebraska rematch: Before Saturday’s senior match, No. 11 Nebraska has a big match against No. 15 Penn State on Friday.
The Huskers beat Penn State in four sets earlier in the season. The rivalry has two of the legendary coaches in the sport in Cook and Penn State’s Russ Rose, and has had some epic matches in the past 10 years.
“It’s Penn State,” Cook said. “It’s Russ, it’s Penn State, and it’s the tradition. We always have great matches with them. They’re fun to play, and our crowd loves when we play Penn State. We have a lot of rivals, but I think that’s a respect rivalry. It's two great programs battling it out. There is a lot on the line in this match for both teams. It’s fun.”
Penn State last played in Lincoln 2019, when both teams were ranked in the top 10.
Husker junior Kenzie Knuckles said the Nebraska-Penn State matches feels different than many others.
“A huge part of it is Coach Cook and Russ Rose, they’re frenemies (friends and enemies),” Knuckles said. “They love each other and talk, but at the same time when it’s gameday, Coach is on us really hard. We think it’s funny. It’s kind of like us having Coach's back a little bit. We just get really excited to play them for that reason.”
