Three Husker seniors eligible to return next season will enjoy senior night Saturday, make decision later

“I’m still trying to figure that one out,” Caffey said.

She’d be a rare seven-year college athlete, because she redshirted one year, had a medical hardship one season and would have the extra COVID year.

“I’ve been a senior so many times,” Caffey said. “I think that does definitely play a small part in my decision. If I were to stay, I would be 25 (years old) next season. So that’s a big number. But nobody is in a rush to go to work.”

Penn State-Nebraska rematch: Before Saturday’s senior match, No. 11 Nebraska has a big match against No. 15 Penn State on Friday.

The Huskers beat Penn State in four sets earlier in the season. The rivalry has two of the legendary coaches in the sport in Cook and Penn State’s Russ Rose, and has produced some epic matches in the past 10 years.

“It’s Penn State,” Cook said. “It’s Russ, it’s Penn State, and it’s the tradition. We always have great matches with them. They’re fun to play, and our crowd loves when we play Penn State. We have a lot of rivals, but I think that’s a respect rivalry. It's two great programs battling it out. There is a lot on the line in this match for both teams. It’s fun.”