Three former Husker volleyball players chosen for Olympic team

Three former Nebraska volleyball players will be playing in the Olympics later this summer.

The United States women’s national volleyball team announced its roster for the Tokyo Games on Monday, with ex-Huskers Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes each chosen.

It’s another impressive Olympic cycle for the Nebraska volleyball program, with three of the 12 players on the roster being Nebraska alums. There were also three last Olympics, when Kayla Banwarth was on the team.

It will be the first Olympics for Wong-Orantes, who played her final season at Nebraska in 2016. It’s the third Olympics for Larson, and second for Robinson.

Wong-Orantes was the only libero chosen. She earned the libero roster spot over Megan Coatney, a newer libero who played outside hitter in college at Penn State.

Robinson is a versatile players for the Americans because she can also play libero.

The 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are scheduled to begin on July 23 with the Opening Ceremony. The women’s volleyball tournament will begin on July 24.