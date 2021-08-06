Three ex-Huskers will play for a volleyball gold medal as US women down Serbia in semifinal

“I don’t know if I’ve come to words yet on the how to express it, but like Foluke said, we put in a lot of work off the court and it’s paying dividends now,” Larson said. “We committed to that as a team. You’re seeing that now. You’re seeing it pay off and that all those conversations that happened a year and a half ago when everything was shut down, this is for it."

The U.S. has been one of the top teams in the world for much of the past two decades but has been unable to attain the ultimate prize, losing to Brazil in the gold medal match in both 2008 and ’12. The U.S. also lost the gold medal match to China in 1984.

The Americans came into Tokyo as the top-ranked team in the world, and coach Karch Kiraly's squad has played up to that standard despite dealing with a couple of key injuries.

Setter Jordyn Poulter returned after missing the quarterfinal match with an ankle injury, but opposite Jordan Thompson sat out her third straight match with an injured right ankle.

Replacement Annie Drew stepped up again and led the team with 17 points.