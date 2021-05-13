Three ex-Huskers, including Jordan Larson, make roster for US women's national volleyball team

The United States women’s national volleyball team is back, and it will once again include several former Nebraska players.

The U.S. team, ranked No. 2 in the world, is coming together to defend its title at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League from May 25-June 24 in Rimini, Italy. The U.S. team hasn’t played any matches since October 2019 due to the pandemic.

Former Huskers Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes each made the 18-player roster for the tournament.

Fourteen players will be selected from the 18 for each three-day segment of the preliminary round. Instead of moving to a new country each week as was normal, the tournament will be held in a bubble with no fans. Lincoln was a stop for this tournament in 2018 and 2019.

The players will be using the tournament to try and earn a spot on the Olympic team for this summer, which is limited to 12 players. This year’s VNL will be the Americans' only official international competition prior to the Tokyo Olympic Games, which begin July 24.

The U.S. roster includes four Olympians: Foluke (Akinradewo) Gunderson, Kim Hill, Larson and Robinson.

Wong-Orantes is joined by former Penn State outside hitter Megan Courtney as the only liberos on the roster.