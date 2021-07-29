Three ex-Huskers contribute to Team USA's five-set victory against Turkey

The United States women's national volleyball team fended off Turkey to improve to 3-0 in pool play at the Tokyo Olympics.

Former Husker Jordan Larson had 12 kills in helping lead the Americans to a 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12 victory early Friday in Japan.

Larson added six digs and two blocks.

Justine Wong-Orantes, another former Husker, led Team USA with 11 digs and had 20 successful receptions.

Former Husker Kelsey Robinson also saw playing time in the five-set match and finished with four kills and a block.

Pavan, Team Canada wins again: Former Husker Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes remained undefeated at the Tokyo Olympics with a 21-13, 24-22 victory against Switzerland's Joana Heidrich and Anouk Vergé-Dépré in women's beach volleyball.

The Canadian duo, ranked No. 1 in the world, improved to 3-0 at the Summer Games and didn't drop a set in pool play. Pavan finished with nine attack points.

"Going into the match, we expected it to be really back and forth. And after the first set, it was pretty one-sided, we knew that they were going to refocus and come back much stronger in the second and they did," Pavan said.

