'This is why you come to Nebraska:' After early slide, Huskers have shot to win Big Ten title

After Friday’s match, Nebraska plays at No. 6 Purdue on Saturday. Purdue beating Wisconsin twice this season is why Nebraska is still a contender.

While Nebraska faces a major challenge playing the Badgers in Madison, the Huskers at least don’t have to watch from a distance and hope another team can beat the Badgers for them.

“We got a chance to control our own destiny,” Cook said.

Nebraska kept itself in position to play for the title by beating No. 15 Penn State last week.

Two months ago it may not have looked like Nebraska would be in this position after it lost three straight matches entering the Big Ten season. But Nebraska recovered, got some help with the return of Lauren Stivrins, and won 10 straight matches to start conference play.

“After those three matches we just came back into the gym and we were like, ‘OK, we have a choice to make. We can be sad and say, ‘I hate this,’” Nebraska outside hitter Madi Kubik said. “Instead I think we took it as a challenge and we tried to get better every single week and I think that’s showed.”

Nebraska goes into Friday’s match with a shot of confidence after playing one of its best matches of the season in a 25-15, 25-23, 25-23 win against Penn State.