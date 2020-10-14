“This is awesome news for Omaha": Nebraska chosen to host another NCAA Final Four in volleyball

Omaha will remain a regular stop for the NCAA championship in women’s volleyball.

The championship sites for several sports were announced by the NCAA on Wednesday, with Omaha being chosen to host the volleyball Final Four in 2022. The national semifinal and championship matches will be played at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

Other sites awarded for women's volleyball were Tampa, Florida (2023), Louisville, Kentucky (2024), and Kansas City, Missouri (2025).

The fall 2021 championship was previously scheduled for Columbus, Ohio.

The championship for the 2020 season was scheduled to be in Omaha in December, and it’s possible the rescheduled championship may still be held there in April. The NCAA has not yet announced if Omaha will remain as the host site for the volleyball championship this spring.

Omaha has previously been the host of the Final Four in 2006, ’08 and ’15. Nebraska has advanced to the Final Four each year it was held in Omaha, with two of Nebraska’s five national titles being won in Omaha's downtown arena.