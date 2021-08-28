Third-string setter Evans inspires Nebraska volleyball team in comeback win

“I just think mentally and physically she just hit the wall,” Cook said. “But that’s why they call it a team, and it’s something Anni will remember the rest of her life, that comeback. Because that’s a heck of a comeback. And she set great. She was in the zone. Every set was perfect. Our hitting percentage with her had to be astronomical.”

Fans assume that it must be really hard for Evans to do what she did, coming into the match in the middle of the fourth set, and when Nebraska wasn’t playing great. Nebraska gave up a 12-0 run while losing the third set, and the fourth set didn’t start much better.

“It’s really hard,” Cook said. “She’s been sitting for two hours. Setters need rhythm, so it’s really hard. But she really trusted it and she’s a tough kid. She’s a good little setter. We see that in practice, but she executed in the game, so it’s pretty cool.”

Evans is a sophomore from Waverly who joined the Huskers as a walk-on, after initially planning to do the same at Colorado State. She played mostly as a serving substitute last season.

On Saturday, Evans helped show the Huskers that they’re capable of making a big comeback in a set.