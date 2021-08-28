Third-string setter Evans inspires Nebraska volleyball team in comeback win

The depth chart at the setter position for the Nebraska volleyball team right now has an All-American (Nicklin Hames) and a No. 1 national recruit (Kennedi Orr).
But it was the third-string setter, Anni Evans, who had everybody buzzing on Saturday, after the sophomore walk-on entered the match late and helped Nebraska finish off a four-set win against Kansas State a little earlier than expected, with the Huskers winning 25-17, 27-25, 11-25, 25-22 at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska went 2-0 on the first weekend of the season.
Hames injured her ankle last week and can’t play. And after using a two-setter offense on Friday with both Orr and Evans, Nebraska began Saturday’s match back in a one-setter offense with Orr in charge.
The Huskers got beat pretty good in the third set, and then trailed 12-6 in the fourth set. That’s the point in the match when Evans came on and helped the Huskers rally to win the set, and finish off the 3-1 win.
With Evans at the controls, it was showtime, with Nebraska winning 21 of the final 31 rallies of the fourth set.
Orr and had some great sets to Nebraska’s middle blockers early in the match. But Orr, who had knee surgery last year and hasn’t been in a long match like this in a long time, hit a wall, Cook said.
“I just think mentally and physically she just hit the wall,” Cook said. “But that’s why they call it a team, and it’s something Anni will remember the rest of her life, that comeback. Because that’s a heck of a comeback. And she set great. She was in the zone. Every set was perfect. Our hitting percentage with her had to be astronomical.”
Fans assume that it must be really hard for Evans to do what she did, coming into the match in the middle of the fourth set, and when Nebraska wasn’t playing great. Nebraska gave up a 12-0 run while losing the third set, and the fourth set didn’t start much better.
“It’s really hard,” Cook said. “She’s been sitting for two hours. Setters need rhythm, so it’s really hard. But she really trusted it and she’s a tough kid. She’s a good little setter. We see that in practice, but she executed in the game, so it’s pretty cool.”
Evans is a sophomore from Waverly who joined the Huskers as a walk-on, after initially planning to do the same at Colorado State. She played mostly as a serving substitute last season.
On Saturday, Evans helped show the Huskers that they’re capable of making a big comeback in a set.
After trailing 12-6 in the fourth set, Nebraska kept chipping into its deficit, getting it to four and then two points. Nebraska tied the match at 18 on a back-row attack from Lexi Sun off a great set from Evans. Then Keonilei Akana served an ace to give the Huskers the lead, and they never trailed again.
Lindsay Krause had the kill on match point with a shot down the line, one of her 12 kills of the match.
“Anni inspired us and they played really hard for her and got us back in a rhythm,” Cook said. “I think K-State felt the pressure of the crowd, because the crowd go into it and we got the momentum back and made a heck of a run. It doesn’t surprise me because this team really wants to fight for each other.”
Evan had 12 assists, all in the fourth set.
Madi Kubik said Evans played awesome when she got her chance.
“She did a great job and really helped us win that match. She killed it,” Kubik said.
Some of Nebraska’s freshmen were up-and-down, but senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey was all dominance. She had 13 kills with a .632 hitting percentage. It didn’t matter if the setter was Orr or Evans, Caffey would hang in the air and find the perfect spot to smash down a kill.
About the only thing that can stop Caffey, Cook said, is a bad set. Caffey may be the Huskers’ most improved player.
“If they get her the ball in the right spot, she’s so good at moving it around,” Cook said. “She improved her vertical jump this summer by 3 inches. She’s playing lightning fast, she’s developed into a really good blocker.”
Outside hitter Aliyah Carter led K-State with 14 kills. The Wildcats served really tough, and have a great libero, Cook said.
“That was a great win for us,” he said.
Molly Ramsey, a freshman at K-State who just a few months ago was scoring goals for the Norris soccer team, appeared in one set for the Wildcats as a defensive specialist.
During a break in the match, the crowd welcomed back Justine Wong-Orantes to the Devaney Sports Center with a roaring ovation. The former Husker helped the United States win the women's volleyball gold medal at the Olympics for the first time earlier this month.
Wong-Orantes came onto the court and showed off the gold medal following a video tribute. The Nebraska players and coaches took a few moments from their huddle to take in the scene and clap for Wong-Orantes.
Photos: Huskers beat Kansas State in four sets in second match of season
