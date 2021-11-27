'They should feel really proud': Nebraska finishes regular season with win against No. 6 Purdue

Nebraska topped Purdue in kills (54-36), digs (75-69) and ace serves (6-1).

Caitlyn Newton led Purdue with 11 kills but hit just .037.

One ongoing concern is Nebraska getting kills at the right-side hitter and second outside hitter spots. On Saturday, Whitney Lauenstein started at right-side hitter but was replaced by Lindsay Krause early in the match. Lexi Sun started at outside hitter, but had just one kill on eight attempts and was replaced by Ally Batenhorst.

“You’re just hoping somebody takes it,” said Cook of those positions. “I guess we’ll just play them all and whoever is hot (plays). I don’t know what else to do.”

While Nebraska had set out this week to beat Wisconsin to win the Big Ten title, Cook is proud of finishing second in the Big Ten. There are some really experienced teams in the league, but the Huskers had success while playing four freshmen a lot.

“I told the team they should feel really proud about (finishing second),” Cook said. “This is a grind conference this year. There is a lot of really good teams. There are five or six teams that could go all the way to the Final Four and compete for a national championship.”

— Brent C. Wagner

