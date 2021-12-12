The volleyball Final Four is set. Here's a quick look at the Huskers and the other three

The Division I volleyball Final Four is set, and the field includes Nebraska following the Huskers' four-set win at No. 2 Texas late Saturday.
Two ACC teams and two Big Ten teams will meet in Columbus, Ohio.
Thursday's matchups
No. 4 Wisconsin (29-3) vs. No. 1 Louisville (32-0), 6 p.m., ESPN
No. 3 Pittsburgh (30-3) vs. No. 10 Nebraska (24-7), 8:30 p.m., ESPN
About the Cardinals
Louisville, coached by former Husker player and assistant coach Dani Busboom Kelly, is having a historic season. The Cardinals defeated Georgia Tech in four sets Saturday to advance to their first Final Four.
About the Badgers
Big Ten champion Wisconsin is back in the Final Four for the third straight year and for the fifth time in program history after sweeping Minnesota on Saturday. Leading the way for UW is a pair of super seniors, Dana Rettke and setter Sydney Hilley.
About the Huskers
Nebraska was seeded third on its side of the bracket and is the lowest-seeded team to advance to the Final Four since 2014. The Huskers are in the national semifinals for the 16th time in program history and the fifth time in seven seasons.
About the Panthers
Like Louisville, Pittsburgh will be playing in its first Final Four. The Panthers got there with a four-set win against Purdue in the Elite Eight. The volleyball team is the first women's program in Pitt history to reach the national semifinals. Pitt has won 30 or more matches three times in four seasons.
By the numbers
16: Final Four appearances by Nebraska.
7: Combined Final Four appearances by Wisconsin, Louisville and Pittsburgh.
18: Wisconsin has won 18 straight sets heading into Columbus.