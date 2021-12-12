The volleyball Final Four is set. Here's a quick look at the Huskers and the other three

The Division I volleyball Final Four is set, and the field includes Nebraska following the Huskers' four-set win at No. 2 Texas late Saturday.

Two ACC teams and two Big Ten teams will meet in Columbus, Ohio.

Thursday's matchups

No. 4 Wisconsin (29-3) vs. No. 1 Louisville (32-0), 6 p.m., ESPN

No. 3 Pittsburgh (30-3) vs. No. 10 Nebraska (24-7), 8:30 p.m., ESPN

About the Cardinals

Louisville, coached by former Husker player and assistant coach Dani Busboom Kelly, is having a historic season. The Cardinals defeated Georgia Tech in four sets Saturday to advance to their first Final Four.

About the Badgers

Big Ten champion Wisconsin is back in the Final Four for the third straight year and for the fifth time in program history after sweeping Minnesota on Saturday. Leading the way for UW is a pair of super seniors, Dana Rettke and setter Sydney Hilley.

About the Huskers