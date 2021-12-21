The TV numbers are in for Nebraska-Wisconsin, and yes, it drew a big rating

Nebraska and Wisconsin put on a classic in the national volleyball championship match in Columbus, Ohio.

Turns out, a lot of people were glued to it.

Saturday's NCAA Division I final on ESPN2 between the Huskers and Badgers drew 1.19 viewers, making it the most-watch national volleyball championship match in at least a decade. The number likely would have been higher if not for a contract dispute between Disney and YouTube TV, which left YouTube TV subscribers without ESPN channels over the weekend.

Viewership was up nearly 70% from the "2020" national championship played between Texas and Kentucky last spring, which had 696,000 sets of TV eyes on it.

Wisconsin outlasted Nebraska in five sets to earn its first title.

The 2017 national final between Nebraska and Florida in Kansas City drew 1.01 million viewers.

More people tuned into Nebraska-Wisconsin volleyball than they did the LA Bowl (1.01 million viewers), which began at 8:30 p.m. — impressive considering the popularity of college bowl games on TV.