The top 10 Husker games from 2021 (and, yes, volleyball dominates the list)

It's official: 2021 is in the books.

If you like to load your planner with Husker games, note the first NU competition of the new year (men's hoops vs. Ohio State on Sunday), the Red-White Spring Game (April 9) and football in Ireland (Aug. 27).

Yes, it's time to look ahead, but hey, how about one more look at 2021? That noted, we take a look at our top 10 Husker games of the year.

This is a "games" list, but we also want to give shoutouts to the Nebraska bowling team for winning an NCAA championship, Kate Smith for her Big Ten championship in women's golf, Mayson Conner's bronze-medal leap in high jump at the NCAA outdoor championships, Abigail Knapton wrapping up the best diving career at NU, and the Huskers' fourth-place finish at NCAAs in men's gymnastics.

1. Hooked 'em in Austin

The sport: Volleyball.

The date: Dec. 11.

The site: Gregory Gym in Austin, Texas.

A victory that punches a ticket to the final four in any sport makes for a euphoric moment (and will be high on this list).