The Scene: Stay in Omaha well worth it for Kentucky, which delivers national title to Cook coaching tree

“I hope they feel a part of this, because it’s special,” Skinner said.

Lilley played a big part in the Wildcats winning the title. She’s extremely fast and skilled as a setter and does a great job of using the team’s strengths to her advantage. UK had a .349 hitting percentage on Saturday, an impressive number for a title match.

Texas coach Jerritt Elliott said Lilley did a great job of always getting the Wildcats hittable balls. He said she may be the best college setter he’s seen in his 25 years in the sport.

Lilley, from Overland Park, Kansas, was the No. 4 recruit in the nation and could have gone to programs with more success than Kentucky. But she saw Skinner’s vision for the program and took the Wildcats to new heights.

“We’re a completely different place than when she arrived,” Skinner said.

Kentucky persevered, mentally and physically, to win the longest season ever. Kentucky played its first match on Oct. 16. The Wildcats went 8-0 in the fall, and then picked things back up in the spring. Skinner was blown away by how well the team played in its first matches back in late January and February, and the squad just kept going and improving. The Wildcats went 15-1 in the spring to finish 24-1 overall.