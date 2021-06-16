The NU volleyball team had to clarify Lauren Stivrins' status for next season. Here's why

The Nebraska volleyball program says Lauren Stivrins' status for next season remains uncertain, clarifying chatter that indicated Stivrins would return to the Huskers for the fall 2021 season.

During a stop in Chadron as part of the Big Red Blitz, Husker volleyball associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand stirred social media with a comment he made regarding Stivrins, who has the option to play a second senior season with NU or turn pro.

According to a radio broadcaster from Chadron, Hildebrand reportedly told the crowd, "Lauren Stivrins is coming back."

Cue social media. A few hours later, Nebraska volleyball's official Twitter account clarified Hildebrand's comments with a tweet of its own:

"Lauren is coming back to Lincoln to rehab from a back surgery she had in the spring and to talk through her options to potentially play professional volleyball.

"No decision on returning for another year of school has been made."

During the NCAA volleyball tournament in April, Stivrins sat out one match due to an undisclosed injury before playing in the final match of the season.