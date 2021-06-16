The NU volleyball team had to clarify Lauren Stivrins' status for next season. Here's why

The Nebraska volleyball program says Lauren Stivrins' status for next season remains uncertain, clarifying chatter that indicated Stivrins would return to the Huskers for the fall 2021 season.
During a stop in Chadron as part of the Big Red Blitz, Husker volleyball associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand stirred social media with a comment he made regarding Stivrins, who has the option to play a second senior season with NU or turn pro.
According to a radio broadcaster from Chadron, Hildebrand reportedly told the crowd, "Lauren Stivrins is coming back."
Clarification for (Twitterless) Coach Hildebrand:— Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) June 16, 2021
Lauren is coming back to Nebraska to rehab from a back surgery she had in the spring and to talk through her options to potentially play professional volleyball.
No decision on returning for another year of school has been made.
Cue social media. A few hours later, Nebraska volleyball's official Twitter account clarified Hildebrand's comments with a tweet of its own:
"Lauren is coming back to Lincoln to rehab from a back surgery she had in the spring and to talk through her options to potentially play professional volleyball.
"No decision on returning for another year of school has been made."
During the NCAA volleyball tournament in April, Stivrins sat out one match due to an undisclosed injury before playing in the final match of the season.
So, the waiting game on Stivrins' decision continues, and it's a big one, considering she is one of the best middle blockers in program history. As a result, it is likely she will have numerous opportunities to play professional volleyball in the fall.
Stivrins will be the last of Nebraska's four seniors from last season to announce her decision. Lexi Sun came back, while Jazz Sweet and Hayley Densberger have moved on.
The centerpiece: The stories that have highlighted the Journal Star's sports sections in June
The big headline. The big photo. The centerpiece. We've collected the stories that have stood out the most this month.
'This team is built for that': Husker baseball gets No. 2 regional seed, potential matchup with powerful Arkansas
The Huskers were selected for the Fayetteville, Arkansas, regional where they could see top-ranked Arkansas and former Nebraska coach Dave Van Horn.
Steven M. Sipple: Bolt's trust in assistants allows him to be the 'big-picture' coach he desires to be
Nebraska had the Big Ten title locked up with three games to play, and Will Bolt was named the league's coach of the year. Don’t overlook the work of his assistants in that regard.
Steven M. Sipple: Infielder or pitcher in pros? Schwellenbach takes unique skill set to larger stage
ESPN analyst Kyle Peterson says major league scouts to whom he's talked are split on whether NU's Spencer Schwellenbach will pitch or play infield.
The Van Horn/Bolt connection is one of the weekend's biggest storylines, with no guarantees Nebraska and No. 1 national seed Arkansas play each other.
Next up, Arkansas: "These are the moments you live for, being able to play the best."
Much like his fastball, Drew Christo knows only one speed. The Super-State captain will soon see where it takes him
Drew Christo has 15 to 20 pro scouts showing up for games. He's likely to be drafted next month. Then it's decision time: college, or pro ball?
Scoring eight runs in the fourth inning and six more in the fifth, the Cornhuskers blasted NJIT 18-4 in a Sunday afternoon elimination game.
Husker pitchers threw 11 straight balls in a disastrous eighth inning, and the Razorbacks scored four times to pull away.
After overcoming personal tragedy and injury setbacks, Mikey Hoffer finds his peak with Husker track program
Nebraska's Mikey Hoffer overcame obstacles of all sorts in qualifying in two events for the NCAAs.
Nebraska AD Bill Moos believes it's harder to be the hunted than the hunter, which is why he should help Will Bolt as much as he can.
Once with Olympic dreams in a different sport, NU's Knapton is making a splash at this week's US diving trials
Abigail Knapton now has two chances to make the U.S. Olympic team. It's what she grew up striving for — just in a different sport.
Girls co-coach of year: Following lead of his Pius X mentors, Ryan Psota leaving his own imprint with Bolts
Ryan Psota says, "We've had some really good long-term successful coaches here that I can take away a lot of knowledge from." He's not kidding.
The beauty was in the imperfections. Those who played at Buck say it fit the Huskers: "Hard-working, blue-collar, straight to the point-type people."
Olympic Swim Trials scene: Five years — not four — in making, Omaha and USA Swimming haven't forgotten how to put on a show
"It was spectacular": Omaha had to wait an extra year, but the city and USA Swimming didn't forget how to put on a great show.