The NCAA volleyball tournament will soon be in Omaha. Here are the details — the bracket, the arrivals, the court setup, the hotels, etc.

The bracket for the NCAA volleyball tournament will be announced Sunday during a selection show at 3 p.m. on ESPNU.

Then in eight days, all 48 teams will begin to arrive in Omaha for COVID-19 testing and practices. The entire tournament will be played in Omaha over 11 days beginning April 14.

Kristin Fasbender, a director of championships for the NCAA who manages tournament operations for the Division I volleyball tournament, shared details on how the tournament will work.

The city

Omaha was already scheduled to host the Final Four this season, so when the decision was made to have the full tournament in one city, Omaha was an easy choice. In a normal year, the first and second rounds are held at 16 sites.

The venue

All of the practices and matches will be played at CHI Health Center Omaha, which includes both a large convention center and an 18,000-seat arena.

But no matches will be played in the arena during the first three rounds, in part so it's equitable for all teams. The general public isn’t allowed to attend matches until the tournament shifts to the arena for the final three rounds.