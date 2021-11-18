The most popular substitute teacher in Lincoln can also soar in the air for the Husker volleyball team

Is Kayla Caffey the first substitute teacher at a middle school to be asked to sign an autograph?

She certainly has to be on a small list of people in that role to do so.

But it’s not every day when one of the stars from the Nebraska volleyball team shows up at your school, so it created a stir of excitement when Caffey walked through the doors at Schoo Middle School in Lincoln last spring to work as a substitute teacher.

Volleyball is a big part of Caffey’s life now as a middle blocker for Nebraska, one of the top programs in the nation. The Huskers get 8,000 fans for their matches, and many games are on TV. Caffey will have opportunities to play professionally after college. This may be her final season playing for the Huskers, or she could return for one more season.

But education is in Caffey’s future. She plans to be a teacher at the elementary or middle school level. Down the road she may like to be a school administrator.

Caffey has already earned her degree in elementary education from Missouri, where she played before transferring to Nebraska in the summer of 2020. She did her student teaching while she was in Columbia, Missouri.