The Huskers have their first 2023 commit in Bergen Reilly: 'They were just so welcoming'

We’re only about one month into the college volleyball recruiting process for high school juniors, so Bergen Reilly didn’t think she’d be ready to make a decision now.

But after a month of talking with Nebraska coaches, and then experiencing a small taste of what it’s like to play for the Huskers during NU's Dream Team camp last weekend, Reilly committed to John Cook's program.

So Nebraska has its first commitment for the 2023 recruiting class, the group about to begin their junior year of high school.

And the class begins with another top-20 national recruit for the Huskers. Bergen, a 6-foot-1 setter from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is ranked No. 14 in the recruiting class by Prepvolleyball.com

Just one day after leaving Nebraska’s camp, which included several players who had Husker offers, Reilly called the coaches Monday evening to commit. She announced her decision Thursday.

“Honestly I was not planning on committing this soon at all,” Reilly said. “But going to camp and getting to work with the coaches more, it was two days where I got to be around them a lot. I could get the full fill of Nebraska and it was just all perfect. Being there this weekend just solidified everything.”