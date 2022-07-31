The first-ever Big Ten volleyball media days is here. Here's what to expect from the Huskers

College volleyball in the Big Ten Conference has already hit the big time.

The league has produced five of the last nine national champions from three different programs — Wisconsin (2021), Nebraska (2015 and ’17) and Penn State (2013-14).

Several matches each week are on national TV, and many of the top recruits in the country chose to play for Big Ten teams.

This week, Big Ten volleyball is taking another step by becoming the first conference to host a volleyball media days. The event will be held at the Big Ten Network headquarters in downtown Chicago on Monday and Tuesday. Nebraska takes the stage on Monday afternoon.

Now volleyball joins football and men’s and women’s basketball in having a Big Ten media day, which will be attended by both national media and local reporters.

“It will be interesting to see how it goes,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “I know the Big Ten really wants to do a great job with this and they’re going to make it special with a dinner. I think volleyball deserves it. We’re the highest-rated women’s sport in the Big Ten. Football and basketball and women’s basketball do it, so why aren't we doing it for volleyball? I think it’s good for the sport, and it’s going to give it national PR. And now I think the national piece becomes important with UCLA and USC (joining the league in 2024) because now we’re going coast-to-coast with the Big Ten.”

Having a media day is something league coaches have discussed for at least five years, and this year conference officials Grace McNamara, Chris Masters and CJ Michie were able to make it happen.

McNamara is the associate director for television administration and the league’s volleyball administrator. She played college volleyball at St. Louis, including in a match against Nebraska at the NU Coliseum in 2012.

“(McNamara) wants to take volleyball to another level,” Cook said. “She deserves all of the credit for this for pushing this and making it happen. I think the Big Ten Network is really happy with the volleyball (ratings) and they’re trying to televise more matches. They’re going all-in, and this will be another way to get national reporters there and national attention and continue to grow volleyball in the Big Ten.”

Each of the 14 league teams will have its head coach and two players attend. Nebraska is sending seniors Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles.

Former Husker Megan Miller will be there for Northwestern. Knuckles’ high school classmate and Ohio State libero Kylie Murr will be there for the Buckeyes.

Teams will spend about five hours doing interviews. There are nine rotations including a news conference, ESPN, SiriusXM, NCAA.com and several stops for Big Ten Network TV and digital media.

On Monday evening, there is a reception and dinner for each of the teams to attend to interact and celebrate the success of the Big Ten volleyball.

Unlike Big Ten basketball, volleyball doesn’t have a conference tournament that brings each of the teams together, so league officials are excited to have representatives from each team together at the same time.