The Final Four Scene: A change in Skinner's short-term coaching plans now include a chance for a national title against Texas

The national freshman of the year was Ohio State right-side hitter Emily Londot.

An Omaha Final Four first: In 2006 the Final Four came to Omaha for the first time, and it’s become a regular stop since, coming four times. This is the first Omaha Final Four that won’t include Nebraska; but with the tickets already purchased, many Nebraska fans still attended Thursday’s matches and were scattered throughout the crowd, from the first row to the top of the arena.

The capacity was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the announced attendance was still 4,948.

See you at Starbucks: For the first time, this was a one-site NCAA Tournament due to the pandemic, with all six rounds under one roof. For a few days all 48 teams were in Omaha — bringing about 1,200 players and staff members.

The teams saw each other at daily COVID-19 testing, practice and the hotels. And, apparently, the coffee shops downtown.

“The Starbucks, I think, had all 48 teams in it every day,” said Sydney Hilley, the All-American setter for Wisconsin. “But it’s been really fun to be able to see so many other teams around. There is so much talent here, so it was actually cool to have all in one spot this year.”