'The expectations will be very high': Nebraska volleyball program signs No. 1-ranked recruiting class

“The state of Nebraska produces some of the best volleyball talent in the country,” Cook said. “We are committed to keeping the top kids here to play at home.”

Most of the group has known each other for several years from playing on the United States youth national team together, attending Nebraska volleyball camps, and their official recruiting trip to Lincoln last fall.

Three of the commitments came within two months of attending Nebraska’s Dream Team Camp in 2017.

“The three days of camp were awesome,” Cook said. “Bonds were formed, and intensity was high. We had a blast coaching the kids at the camp. We have enjoyed watching their development over the last three years.”

Orr, Batenhorst and Rodriguez are each expected to graduate from high school early and join the team in January. They’ll be able to practice with the Huskers but can’t play in matches during the season, which was postponed until January due to the pandemic.

Nebraska fans will enjoy following the journey of one Nebraska’s largest ever recruiting classes, Cook said.

“They are talented, passionate and driven to excel on and off the court,” he said.