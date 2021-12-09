'That's how we roll': Huskers wrap up sweep of Illinois behind defense, serving. Up next is No. 2 Texas

“Any time you can make a run and get a little bit of a lead, it takes a little bit of pressure off of you because then you don’t feel like you have to side-out every point,” Cook said. “We practice that in practice, we train for it, and we try to get those runs and get separation. We kind of broke every game open with that.”

Cook really liked how the serving matchups lined up during the first and third sets.

“We had our best servers going into their weakest (passing) rotations, I thought,” Cook said. “And they did a really nice job of taking advantage of that.”

Now the Huskers get another chance to beat Texas in matchup of two of the best programs in the sport.

“I think we’re really excited for the opportunity to play next to each other for another match,” Kubik said.

Briefly

* During the Texas-Washington match, Cook and Tamas sat next to each other in the press box and were often talking. Tamas coached for Cook for two seasons, and got Cook’s blessing to take the Illinois job in 2017.

Cook improved his record to 31-4 when coaching against one of his former assistants.