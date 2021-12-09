'That's how we roll': Huskers wrap up sweep of Illinois behind defense, serving. Up next is No. 2 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — For the second time in nine months, all that stands in the way of the Nebraska volleyball team and another trip to the NCAA Final Four are the Texas Longhorns.
Nebraska earned the chance to play in the regional final with an impressive 25-12, 25-21, 25-17 win against unranked Illinois in the Sweet 16 late Thursday at Gregory Gymnasium.
Texas, which ended Nebraska’s season in the Elite Eight last spring in a four-set win in Omaha, survived an upset bid by 15th-seeded Washington on Thursday. It looked like Texas was headed for another surprise loss in the NCAA Tournament, only for the Longhorns to roar back over the final 2½ sets.
Second-ranked Texas and No. 10 Nebraska will play at 9 p.m. Saturday.
Nebraska has won seven straight matches against Illinois over four seasons including two played in the NCAA Tournament. NU won this match against the Illini by stringing together several serving runs and its normal good defense.
Madi Kubik had 11 kills for the Huskers. Kayla Caffey also had 11 kills, doing so on just 17 attempts for an impressive .529 hitting percentage.
Nebraska freshman right-side hitter Lindsay Krause had a great start to the match — seven kills on her first eight attempts — and finished with eight kills on .429 hitting.
Illinois’ .088 hitting percentage was its second-lowest of the season. Illinois became the latest team to have a negative hitting percentage in a set against the Huskers in the tournament.
Nebraska’s defense can feel suffocating, and that’s how it must have felt for Raina Terry. She had 27 kills when Illinois upset Kentucky in the second round. Against Nebraska, Terry had just five kills over 36 attempts with a minus-.111 hitting percentage.
Nebraska had 51 digs in the match, led by Keonilei Akana with 13 and Nicklin Hames with 10.
Nebraska had 15 more kills than the Illini (41-26).
Nebraska coach John Cook said the Huskers were "scrambling" to start the match because Illinois didn’t have the lineup Nebraska had prepared for. That’s because Illinois had to play without first-team All-Big Ten hitter Megan Cooney, its second-leading player in kills, due to illness.
“Once we kind of figured out their lineup and what they were trying to do I thought our floor defense really took over,” Cook said. “In game three they couldn’t get a ball down on the floor. Then you start seeing a few errors here and there. That’s how we play. That’s how we roll. We try to get our defense to make teams feel uncomfortable.”
Illinois coach Chris Tamas said it was a tough deal that Cooney had to miss the match.
“She was just so sick she couldn’t get on the plane,” Tamas said.
Illinois ranks in the top 10 in the nation in serving, but wasn’t able to make that a deciding factor against Nebraska. Nebraska led in ace serves 8-4, and Lauren Stivrins and Kenzie Knuckles had three aces apiece.
“I think it was really exciting, especially in the second set when we were down there for a little bit, we just went back and kept thumping our serves and sticking with it,” Kubik said. “I think that just shows our grit and determination.”
Nebraska had serving runs in each set that meant the match rarely went back-and-forth. Stivrins put the first set out of reach with a 7-0 run. She served two aces in that run, and the fun only ended when Stivrins served just long, ending the run with an 18-9 lead. Then Knuckles closed the set with a 5-0 serving run.
Illinois led in the second set 12-6 before Nebraska roared back with another serving run, this one served by Hames (6-0 with an ace).
Nebraska trailed again in the third set, but the Huskers had one more serving run in them. Knuckles served a 5-0 run for a 15-13 advantage, and Nebraska never lost the lead again.
“Any time you can make a run and get a little bit of a lead, it takes a little bit of pressure off of you because then you don’t feel like you have to side-out every point,” Cook said. “We practice that in practice, we train for it, and we try to get those runs and get separation. We kind of broke every game open with that.”
Cook really liked how the serving matchups lined up during the first and third sets.
“We had our best servers going into their weakest (passing) rotations, I thought,” Cook said. “And they did a really nice job of taking advantage of that.”
Now the Huskers get another chance to beat Texas in matchup of two of the best programs in the sport.
“I think we’re really excited for the opportunity to play next to each other for another match,” Kubik said.
Briefly
* During the Texas-Washington match, Cook and Tamas sat next to each other in the press box and were often talking. Tamas coached for Cook for two seasons, and got Cook’s blessing to take the Illinois job in 2017.
Cook improved his record to 31-4 when coaching against one of his former assistants.
* About 70 members of Illinois’ spike squad student section made the trip on a charter plane that also included the pep band and boosters.