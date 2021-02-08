'That was amazing': First play of Anni Evans’ Nebraska volleyball career nets an ace

But after Evans attended a Nebraska volleyball camp prior to her senior season, she was offered a chance to join the Huskers. She accepted the offer the same day it came.

And after backup setter Nicole Drewnick chose not to play this season it was a good thing Evans came to Nebraska. Hames and Evans are the only setters on the roster now.

“Anni is such a team player,” Stivrins said. “She puts the biggest smile on my face when I talk about her because that girl gets after it every single day. She’s a stud and there is not one person in our gym that is not an Anni fan.”

Evans has improved her serving since joining the Huskers last summer, coach John Cook said.

“We got to continue to look for more opportunities to let her get in there,” Cook said. “When she first got here I would kid her that she had a Waverly JV high school serve, and she’s worked really hard on it. She gives us fits in practice, so I was not surprised.”