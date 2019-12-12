'That’s virtually impossible to defend': Film session with John Cook shows what makes Lauren Stivrins so dominating

“I think what separates her is for her height she’s very fast,” Cook said. “So she’s got great speed. And that’s what you need to be an international (level) middle blocker. You see a lot of these college middle blockers and they’re big, but they’re slow. You got to be able to go fast.”

Interested to learn more about everything that goes into making Stivrins so good, Cook allowed me to watch with him a package of video clips featuring several of Stivrins’ attacks from this season.

We watched some of those devastating kills on the slide attack. But I also learned there is so much more to Stivrins. Those kills on the slide attack are great, but don’t make up the majority of her 294 kills this season.

We’ve discussed in our previous film sessions with Cook about how great outside hitters — such as former Huskers Mikaela Foecke and Kelsey Robinson — use the whole court to get kills. Stivrins is doing that also, but from the middle blocker potion where it’s more difficult to do that because at that position success is more dependent on getting a good set. Cook says sometimes the only thing that can stop Stivrins is if Hames can’t get her a good set.

Stivrins has the vision and experience to find the holes in the court.