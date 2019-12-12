'That’s virtually impossible to defend': Film session with John Cook shows what makes Lauren Stivrins so dominating

Is it too dramatic to say that Lauren Stivrins playing volleyball brings joy to the world?
We don’t think so. When the Nebraska middle blocker is sprinting to the outside — power, speed, coordination and grace — on her trademark slide attack, there’s 1 second of anticipation for what she could do.
We don’t think that’s saying too much, not if you’ve seen the reactions from her teammates after she crushes down a kill so fast, hard and accurate that the defense had no chance to stop it. On one such kill in Nebraska’s last match, teammate Madi Kubik covered her mouth in amazement.
Not when you see Stivrins and setter Nicklin Hames chest-bumping each other, so fired up because Hames’ set had led to another dominating kill from Stivrins.
And not if you saw the video of Stivrins’ dad, Alex, a former basketball star at Lincoln East, jumping from his seat after a kill that showed how dominating his daughter is on the volleyball court.
So let’s say Stivrins brings joy to the world playing volleyball.
I’ve also wondered what the best part about being Stivrins’ coach is. I asked Nebraska’s John Cook, and the answer may, or may not, surprise you.
All that athleticism in a player who is 6 feet, 4 inches tall? How Stivrins seems to truly attack a ball, and not just hit it?
All the experience Stivrins has — a fourth-year junior who has already played in two national championship matches?
Cook’s answer was different.
“She hates to lose,” Cook said. “She’s a fierce competitor. It’s in her DNA. I love coaching players like that, because I hate to lose, too.”
Nebraska has other players like that, Cook said, but maybe not like Stivrins.
“Everybody will probably say they don’t like to lose, but there are some people that they really don’t like to lose,” Cook said. “That’s what I like about Lauren. Plus, she talks to me. If I talk to her, she talks to me. We can actually have a conversation about stuff.”
Putting together that level of competitor with Stivrins' athleticism, and it’s a scary combination for opposing teams.
As part of the team’s athletic performance testing, Stivrins can jump and touch 10-9½ (the top of the net is about 7-4). She’s also attacked the weight room, which has helped her improve her touch by 5½ inches since she arrived on campus. Her touch is the best for a Nebraska volleyball player since at least 2013, and possibly all-time.
Stivrins is a rare talent athletically. And she's maybe a once-a-decade player at Nebraska at her position.
“I think what separates her is for her height she’s very fast,” Cook said. “So she’s got great speed. And that’s what you need to be an international (level) middle blocker. You see a lot of these college middle blockers and they’re big, but they’re slow. You got to be able to go fast.”
You have free articles remaining.
***
Interested to learn more about everything that goes into making Stivrins so good, Cook allowed me to watch with him a package of video clips featuring several of Stivrins’ attacks from this season.
We watched some of those devastating kills on the slide attack. But I also learned there is so much more to Stivrins. Those kills on the slide attack are great, but don’t make up the majority of her 294 kills this season.
We’ve discussed in our previous film sessions with Cook about how great outside hitters — such as former Huskers Mikaela Foecke and Kelsey Robinson — use the whole court to get kills. Stivrins is doing that also, but from the middle blocker potion where it’s more difficult to do that because at that position success is more dependent on getting a good set. Cook says sometimes the only thing that can stop Stivrins is if Hames can’t get her a good set.
Stivrins has the vision and experience to find the holes in the court.
“So she’s tipped to zone four, she’s tipped to the doughnut, she’s Tracy (Stalls) tipped in the gap, she’s cut it back this way,” said Cook during our film session. “We haven’t seen her go deep to zone five yet. Just in that sequence right there you saw her using a lot of the court.”
It’s that vision and execution that helped Stivrins have a .412 hitting percentage during Big Ten matches, which ranked No. 3 in the league.
***
Of course, we watched some of those slide attacks. That’s when Stivrins can put it all on display — power, athleticism and vision.
“All right, so here is a slide from this angle,” Cook said. “So you can see this from this angle. So most slide attackers hit cross court so you can see how much line they’re giving her here. So she sees that and goes right down the line. That’s virtually impossible to defend right there.”
Why?
“There is no digger there,” Cook said. “But that’s what is hard about the slide. You don’t know where to set up on the block. You don’t whether to go line, or go inside. There is so much movement on it. It’s very difficult to set up.”
Nebraska also runs a shorter slide attack where Stivrins doesn’t sprint all the way to the pin.
“This is what we call our ‘I’ set. So this is a little faster inside set,” Cook said. “So we’ve been looking at running dog (set), so these slide out to the pin. So now we’re going to shorten it up. It’s faster and it’s shorter, but it’s really hard to tell. So if you watch this blocker, she thinks she’s going out and now she’s already by Lauren and Lauren is turning the ball back. This is a really big-time play here. You can see the height that she’s hitting that at.
“So what we try to do is we try to mix this in so the blockers never know where she’s going to appear. Is she going to appear here, or is she going to appear here, or is she going to appear out here? And that again is what makes the slide so difficult to defend.”
***
It’s one thing to say a player is athletic, but then Stivrins shows it. It was on display on a play during a match against Minnesota when Nebraska was transitioning from defense to offense.
“All right, and then she’s going to transition all the way across the court,” Cook said. “So she’s going to go 30 feet across the court and we’re going to set her over here and we set her into two blockers. So she knows right now she’s in a tough spot. There is two blockers on her and Minnesota releases. And again she catches the late middle and tools it out of bounds. Like I said, it should be worth two points. That’s a lot of athleticism right there to make that play.
“She’s going 30 feet. She makes a block move and then comes all the way across the court and kills the ball. That’s why she’s a first-team All-American.”
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.