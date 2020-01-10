You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Szabo to transfer from Nebraska volleyball program
View Comments
topical

Szabo to transfer from Nebraska volleyball program

{{featured_button_text}}
NU volleyball, 8.24

Anezka Szabo returns a serve during the Red-White Scrimmage at the Devaney Sports Center in August.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Anezka Szabo will transfer to Kansas from the Nebraska volleyball program, according to her former club team in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Szabo put her name into the transfer portal after the season ended in December.

Szabo was a backup right-side hitter for the Huskers during the 2019 season, and played on occasion to give Nebraska a better chance to get a block. She finished the season with five kills and four blocks.

Szabo will have two years of eligibility remaining because she had a medical redshirt during the 2018 season after getting injured a few matches into the season. She earned several academic awards during her three seasons at Nebraska.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News