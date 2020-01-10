Szabo to transfer from Nebraska volleyball program

Anezka Szabo will transfer to Kansas from the Nebraska volleyball program, according to her former club team in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Szabo put her name into the transfer portal after the season ended in December.

Szabo was a backup right-side hitter for the Huskers during the 2019 season, and played on occasion to give Nebraska a better chance to get a block. She finished the season with five kills and four blocks.

Szabo will have two years of eligibility remaining because she had a medical redshirt during the 2018 season after getting injured a few matches into the season. She earned several academic awards during her three seasons at Nebraska.

