Sweet, Densberger won't use extra season for Nebraska volleyball team

Jazz Sweet and Hayley Densberger won’t be returning to the Nebraska volleyball team for an extra season.

The two seniors won’t use the extra year of eligibility players are given due to the pandemic, coach John Cook said to the Journal Star on Monday morning.

All-Americans Lexi Sun and Lauren Stivrins still haven’t said publicly if they’ll come back for the fall 2021 season.

Sweet may try to pursue a professional volleyball career in one of the many overseas pro leagues.

Sweet was a starter for parts of four seasons. She started on Nebraska’s 2017 national championship team as a freshman, and again when the Huskers returned to the national title match in 2018.

In her four seasons combined at Nebraska she had 970 kills and 282 blocks.

Densberger, a serving specialist from nearby Malcolm, had 39 career aces and also played on Nebraska’s 2017 title team. She was the only Nebraska native who played extensively this season. She's the first from her high school to ever play for the Huskers.

