Sweet, Densberger won't use extra season for Nebraska volleyball team

Nebraska’s Jazz Sweet (right) attempts a kill in the first set against Ohio State on March 12 at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska's Hayley Densberger serves against Texas State during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on April 15 at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Jazz Sweet and Hayley Densberger won’t be returning to the Nebraska volleyball team for an extra season.
The two seniors won’t use the extra year of eligibility players are given due to the pandemic, coach John Cook said to the Journal Star on Monday morning.
All-Americans Lexi Sun and Lauren Stivrins still haven’t said publicly if they’ll come back for the fall 2021 season.
Sweet may try to pursue a professional volleyball career in one of the many overseas pro leagues.
Sweet was a starter for parts of four seasons. She started on Nebraska’s 2017 national championship team as a freshman, and again when the Huskers returned to the national title match in 2018.
In her four seasons combined at Nebraska she had 970 kills and 282 blocks.
Densberger, a serving specialist from nearby Malcolm, had 39 career aces and also played on Nebraska’s 2017 title team. She was the only Nebraska native who played extensively this season. She's the first from her high school to ever play for the Huskers.
Photos: Texas knocks off Nebraska in Final Four
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles prepares to serve the ball against Texas during an NCAA regional final match on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (left) and Lexi Sun celebrate a point in the third set of an NCAA regional final match against Texas on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Texas' Logan Eggleston (center left) attempts to block a kill by Nebraska's Jazz Sweet (12) in the first set of the NCAA regional final match Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Texas' Morgan O'Brien (top center) celebrates with her team after a point in the third set of the NCAA regional final match against Nebraska on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Nebraska's Kaylei Akana dives to save the ball in the third set of an NCAA regional final match against Texas on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Nebraska's Lexi Sun makes a diving attempt during the third set of an NCAA regional final match against Texas on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Nebraska's Lexi Sun lays on the court after failing to save the ball in the third set of an NCAA regional final match against Texas on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Texas' Logan Eggleston (left) spikes the ball against Nebraska's Jazz Sweet (top right) and Lauren Stivrins in the second set of an NCAA regional final match on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey dives to save the ball in the first set of an NCAA regional final match against Texas on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames serves against Texas in the first set of an NCAA regional final match on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) celebrates after a kill against Texas in the first set of an NCAA regional final match on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Nebraska's Jazz Sweet hits the ball over the net in the second set of an NCAA regional final match against Texas on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames dives for the ball in the first set of an NCAA regional final match against Texas on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Nebraska assistant coach Tyler Hildebrand waits for warmups before the NCAA regional final match against Texas on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Nebraska senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins warms up before playing against Texas in the NCAA regional final match on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Pittsburgh's Sabrina Starks, a graduate of Platteview High School, hugs family members after Pittsburgh's loss to Washington in an NCAA regional final match on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Fans watch as Pittsburgh and Washington face off during the fourth set of a NCAA regional final match Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Texas' Logan Eggleston (left) spikes the ball over Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) and Nicklin Hames in the fourth set of an NCAA regional final match Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Texas celebrates on the court after defeating Nebraska in an NCAA regional final match on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Texas' Logan Eggleston hits the ball over the net in the fourth set of an NCAA regional final match against Nebraska on Monday at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Nebraska exits the floor after losing to Texas in an NCAA regional final match on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Nebraska's Lexi Sun dives a second to late to save the ball in the third set of an NCAA regional final match against Texas on Monday at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Texas's Skylar Fields (5) spikes the ball past Nebraska's Kayla Caffey (3) and Jazz Sweet in the second set of an NCAA regional final match on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Texas, 4.19
Nebraska's Kaylei Akana warms up before the start of their NCAA regional final match against Texas on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
