Surrounded by All-Americans, early-arriving NU volleyball trio will be forced 'to go to another level'

Three of the six players in the Nebraska volleyball team’s recruiting class for the 2021 season are planning to graduate from high school early and join the Huskers in January.

The players won’t be eligible to play in Nebraska’s rescheduled season, which will begin in January, but Husker coach John Cook says it will still be a great opportunity for the new players.

“They’re going to be around All-Americans, great players,” said Cook during a news conference last week. “It’s just going to force them to go to another level. So to me, it’s a great opportunity for them to get a head start.”

Due to NCAA rules, Cook isn’t able to make public comments about specific recruits until they sign a national letter of intent on Nov. 11. But the families of Husker recruits Kennedi Orr (a setter from Minnesota), Ally Batenhorst (outside hitter from Texas) and Lexi Rodriguez (defensive specialist from Illinois) have each told the Journal Star that those players plan to graduate from high school early and join the Huskers in January.

By coming early they’ll be in the program for about eight months before they play their first college match in the fall of 2021.