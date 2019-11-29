Sun, Sweet lead Husker sweep of Maryland

Lexi Sun and Jazz Sweet had 10 kills apiece to lead the sixth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-18 win against Maryland on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Madi Kubik added nine kills on .375 hitting, and Lauren Stivrins had seven kills and hit .583.

Nebraska had a .359 hitting percentage and held Maryland to .167.

After Maryland kept it close to start the first set, Nebraska was in control at the finish, winning six of the final nine rallies.

Sun led the way in that stretch with back-to-back ace serves, a block and a kill. Stivrins had kills for the final two points and had three kills on just four attempts in the set.

In the second set Maryland had an early lead, but Nebraska took control with a stretch where it won seven of eight rallies for an 11-6 lead.

Nebraska had a .484 hitting percentage in the set, with 16 kills and just one hitting error over 31 attempts in the set.

In the third set an ace serve by Megan Miller gave the Husker a 19-13 lead.

Nebraska’s final regular-season match is Saturday against Ohio State. The best Nebraska can finish in the Big Ten is a tie for second place.