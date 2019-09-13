Nebraska junior outside hitter Lexi Sun extended her good start to the season by leading the Huskers with 14 kills in a 25-16, 25-22, 25-8 win against High Point on Friday afternoon.
The match was the first of three matches Nebraska will play this weekend in the Ameritas Players Challenge.
Sun reached her total on just 20 attempts with just one hitting error for a season-best .650 hitting percentage.
Sun was especially good in the second set, when she had eight kills on nine attempts with no hitting errors.
Nebraska had some troubles in the second set, including getting aced five times. The set was tied at 21, but Nebraska won four of the final five rallies of the set to win 25-22.
The start of the third set was much better, with Nebraska racing out to leads of 7-2 and 12-4.
Madi Kubik added nine, kills and Lauren Stivrins had seven kills and four blocks.
As the Big South champion, High Point has qualified for the NCAA Tournament each of the last three years.
Nebraska will play another match on Friday, against Denver (6-1) at 7:30 p.m.
In the first match of the tournament Denver defeated Loyola Marymount in five sets.
Check back for updates to this story and for photos.