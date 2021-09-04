 Skip to main content
Sun paces balanced attack as NU beats Arizona to complete spotless weekend
Arizona State vs. Nebraska, 9.4

Nebraska's Lexi Sun returns a serve during a match against Arizona State on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Lexi Sun had 14 kills to lead the No. 4 ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-20, 25-12, 25-22 win against Arizona State on Saturday.

Nebraska went 3-0 on the weekend and improved to 5-0 this season.

Sun led a balanced attack. Whitney Lauenstein added 11 kills, Ally Batenhorst had nine, Kayla Caffey seven and Callie Schwarzenbach five.

Nebraska hit .350 and held Arizona State to .127.

In the first set, Nebraska pulled away with a 4-0 run for a 10-8 lead and maintained its lead. The run was sparked by freshmen, with a kill from Batenhorst, a big block from Lauenstein and an ace serve from Lexi Rodriguez.

Sun was great in the set with six kills on nine attempts without a hitting error. Batenhorst had four kills.

Nebraska’s strong play carried over to the second set, with Nebraska taking leads of 8-1 and 12-4. Nebraska dominated with defense, going on runs of 7-0 and 8-0 and having five blocks in the set.

Lauenstein had five kills on seven attempts in the set.

Nebraska didn’t pull away in the third set until a 4-0 run at the end of the set, including a kill and a block from Sun.

Check back for updates to this story 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

VOLLEYBALL SATURDAY

No. 4 Nebraska 3, Arizona State 0

(25-20, 25-12, 25-22)

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

