Outside hitter Lexi Sun had a match-high 12 kills to lead the fifth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-19, 25-16, 25-13 win against Maryland on Saturday in College Park, Maryland.
Sun led a balanced attack for the Huskers. Madi Kubik added 10 kills, Jazz Sweet and Lauren Stivrins had six apiece, Callie Schwarzenbach had five kills and Nicklin Hames three.
Nebraska (15-2) won its fourth straight match. And after four weeks of the Big Ten season, Nebraska is tied for second place in the league at 6-1.
Nebraska had a .337 hitting percentage. Maryland hit .143, with the Huskers coming up just short of holding a fourth straight opponent to under .100 hitting.
